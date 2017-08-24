× Week 2 high school football preview

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Opening weekend of the high school football season provided few surprises.

The title contenders looked the part with a few exceptions.

Carmel was beaten badly in Louisville against a Kentucky power, Cathedral lost a close one on the road as well and Center Grove rallied from a big deficit before falling to rival Warren Central 27-24. Expect bounce back performances in week two.

Center Grove hosts Whiteland, Carmel is home to Noblesville, while Cathedral stays out of state, this time in Detroit to take on King.

Elsewhere, class 6A top ranked Ben Davis plays host to a high-scoring Avon team in what should be an entertaining contest on the west side.

Warren will host Louisville Trinity, who took out the Greyhounds last week. We will see if they can handle a double dose of the mighty MIC.

In 5A, number one Columbus East plays host to crosstown rival North in the battle of Bartholomew County. Both schools opened with impressive wins.

In other top games, Bishop Chatard has a tough test at Lawrence Central, while in class 1A, number one Lutheran visits defending state champion Cardinal Ritter, who moved up in class after taking another title at Lucas Oil Stadium last November.

Expect more action-packed highlight shows on FOX59 Football Friday Night at 10:30 and more thrilling football on CBS4 at 11.