Police investigating after man’s body found on north side

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with IMPD are investigating after a man’s body was reportedly found Thursday on the north side.

Just after 6 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Station St. on a report of a body found. When officers arrived, they located a man behind a vacant residence who reportedly appeared to be deceased.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives were brought in and began canvassing the area for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

