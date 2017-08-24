Police arrest Indiana pastor on prostitution charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana pastor was arrested on Wednesday following a prostitution sting, WNDU reports.

Jim Irwin, 68, was arrested on Wednesday shortly before noon. He faces preliminary charges of providing prostitution, patronizing a prostitute, dealing a controlled substance, and dealing a substance represented as a controlled substance.

As of Thursday morning, he is in the Marhsall County Jail on a $60,000 cash bond.

Irwin is the director of Care and Share Ministries in Marshall County, WNDU reports. There was a sign outside of the front door of the non-profit organization on Wednesday that read “Care and Share office is closed due to illness.”

One of Irwin’s family members told WNDU that he and his wife are retired pastors.

According to Irwin’s LinkedIn account he was also an associate pastor at Maple Grove United Methodist Church in South Bend under the leadership of the senior pastor who is also his wife. A spokesperson for the church says he was not a pastor there, but his wife was until last year.

His LinkedIn says he also served as the pastor at Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church.