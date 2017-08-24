× Our long dry spell will continue

Our weather will continue to feel more like September, than August. Expect sunny skies, cooler temperatures and lower humidity through the weekend.

An approaching cold front will move this way and give us a chance for scattered t-storms early next week.

Hurricane Harvey is gaining strength right now in the Gulf of Mexico and will make landfall along the Texas coast on Friday. Remnant moisture from that system is forecast to move this way and give us another chance for rain later next week.

So far this has been a mild Summer.

We’ll have dry, cool mornings through the weekend.

Our August rainfall deficit is now close to two inches below average.

This has been the driest August in years.

The weather will be great for the Colts 5K this weekend.

Hurricane Harvey will make landfall in Texas later this week.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms late Monday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms on Tuesday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms on Wednesday.

Remnant moisture from Harvey will soak us on Thursday.