× Officials investigate Indiana soldier’s death at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Authorities are investigating the death of an Indiana soldier at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, WNCN reports.

Specialist Myles A. Miller, 27, of Marion, Indiana, died at Womack Army Medical Center on Tuesday. Miller was a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 583rd Forward Support Company and the 188th Brigade Support Battalion.

He entered the army more than two years ago in April 2015, and Fort Bragg was his first duty station.

Capt. Raul Martinez, the commander of the 583rd Forward Support Company issued the following statement in a news release obtained by WNCN

“Specialist Miller’s positive attitude, strong work ethic and genuine desire to serve earned him positions of esteem. His potential was unlimited and everyone recognized him as a future leader of Soldiers. His character and actions left an everlasting impression on everyone he encountered within our organization and he will always be remembered by them. With a heavy heart, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family, as well as our availability as a company and an extended family to provide any support needed during this time of mourning.”

Miller had received multiple awards including the Army Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Overseas Service Ribbon, and was posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal, officials said.

His cause of death has not been determined and is currently under investigation.