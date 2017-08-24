× Mushrooms, LSD, cocaine seized during traffic stop in northern Indiana; Wisconsin man arrested

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. – Police confiscated cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, LSD and marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday morning in LaGrange County.

The stop led to the arrest of a Wisconsin man on multiple charges.

According to Indianapolis State Police, a state trooper noticed an equipment violation involving a Kia Spectra traveling east on the Indiana Toll Road.

Trooper Matthew Drudge stopped the car around 12:40 a.m. near the 114.9 mile marker, which is about six miles west of the Howe exit. Drudge smelled marijuana and investigated further.

He, along with two other state troopers, found the driver, Kurt Alan Frederick, 33, Racine, Wis., was in possession of cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He also had more than $700 in cash, police said.

Frederick was taken to the LaGrange County Jail on multiple charges, including dealing cocaine, dealing a controlled substances, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.