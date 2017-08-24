× Kroger hosting fundraiser Saturday for Lt. Allan’s family

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This Saturday, Kroger is hosting a fundraiser at three area locations to support slain officer Lt. Allan’s family.

Local police officers are teaming up with Kroger to seek donations that will help Allan’s widow and two sons. The officer lost his life last month while trying to rescue a man from an overturned car.

The fundraisers are set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The locations below were all in neighborhoods that Lt. Allan served in.

Locations of fundraisers: