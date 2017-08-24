× ISP trooper resigns before being arrested for sexual battery, misconduct with minor

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. – A Indiana State Police officer was arrested Thursday afternoon after being accused of sexual battery and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Jack Hewitt, 54, of Greensburg, resigned Thursday before being arrested at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.

ISP personnel were reportedly notified of the allegations against Hewitt by another law enforcement officer on August 9. As a result of the allegations, a state police criminal investigation began on the same date and Hewitt was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.

After information was presented to the Decatur County prosecutor, Hewitt was arrested shortly after 3:30 p.m. without incident and was transported to the Decatur County Jail.

He began employment with ISP in December of 1998 and was most recently assigned to the Versailles post until he resigned. Hewitt reportedly did not have any prior disciplinary history with the state police.

Police released no further detail regarding the allegations.