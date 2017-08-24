× IMPD officer shoots, wounds man during domestic dispute investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer fired his service weapon early Thursday, wounding a suspect who police said was involved in a domestic dispute.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the 5900 block of Ann Marie Way. Police were called to the residence shortly before 1 a.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance. As officers were talking with a female in the house, a male went into a bedroom, according police. The officers then called for SWAT back-up, and as they began to arrive on-scene, a gunshot was heard.

One of the three officers on the initial run fired his weapon, wounding a Latino male, believed to be in his mid-40’s, police said. Investigators are working on the assumption that the man brandished a weapon, or pretended to have one, prompting the officer’s decision to fire a single shot, striking the man in the upper body, according to investigators.

The man was reportedly awake and breathing and was transported to a local hospital.