Boy in Lafayette dies after getting neck stuck in car window

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – On August 17, toddler Logan Vanderkleed tragically got his neck stuck in a window of a vehicle.

According to a Facebook page documenting Logan’s hospital stay, he passed away early Thursday morning after staying a week.

Logan got his neck stuck in the window of a vehicle while his dad was working on a family farm.

The mother said in a Facebook post that the children were taking a nap in a vehicle with the AC on next to the father. Logan somehow rolled down the window and accidentally rolled it up with an automatic button.

He was reportedly not breathing when he was found and was without a pulse for a significant amount of time as medical personnel gave him CPR.

Logan was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children and reportedly showed low levels of brain function due to the time frame doctors believed he was without a pulse.

On Monday, Logan still had a low-level of brain activity, but doctors did not declare him brain dead.

On Wednesday evening, Logan was prepped and entered surgery to preserve his heart valves. After doctors thought he would be able to transplant his kidneys to a victim in Texas, they were unable to use them.

The family said Logan was breathing on his own following the surgery.

At 1:07 a.m. as family and friends sung worship songs in his hospital room, Logan passed away.

Doctors were able to preserve his heart valves for a future donation. His mother posted a clay imprint made from his hand and a foot.

Funeral arrangements for Logan are not known at this time.

