× Another beautiful Fall like day!

Happy Thursday! High pressure remains in control of our weather today, bringing us another dry day. We are off to a cool start with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.

A wave moving through with bring additional cloud cover after the lunch hour. Afternoon highs will reach into the mid and upper 70s, making it feel like fall.

High pressure remains the dominant influence of our weather through the weekend. Rain chances return to start off next week.