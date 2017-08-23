× Police: Two arrested after officers find guns, drugs during burglary call on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers arrested two people on Saturday after a burglary in-progress call reportedly led the officers to finding guns and drugs.

63-year-old Charles Jones and 28-year-old Kiearra Shufford were arrested after officers were dispatched just before 5 p.m. to the 6700 block of Dunsany Lane on the northwest side.

Police said they were dispatched to the area on a burglary in-progress call and allegedly saw Shufford running from the residence. Officers went inside and reportedly observed an AR-15 rifle, suspected cocaine residue and a box of baggies.

Shufford was detained along with Jones.

IMPD narcotics detectives were called to the scene to investigate and a search warrant was granted. The following items were reportedly located during the search:

183 grams of cocaine

8 grams of crack cocaine

AR-15 rifle

9mm Handgun

.45 caliber handgun

Drug paraphernalia

Money counter

Shufford and Jones were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia. They were later transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.