Police: Two arrested after officers find guns, drugs during burglary call on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers arrested two people on Saturday after a burglary in-progress call reportedly led the officers to finding guns and drugs.
63-year-old Charles Jones and 28-year-old Kiearra Shufford were arrested after officers were dispatched just before 5 p.m. to the 6700 block of Dunsany Lane on the northwest side.
Police said they were dispatched to the area on a burglary in-progress call and allegedly saw Shufford running from the residence. Officers went inside and reportedly observed an AR-15 rifle, suspected cocaine residue and a box of baggies.
Shufford was detained along with Jones.
IMPD narcotics detectives were called to the scene to investigate and a search warrant was granted. The following items were reportedly located during the search:
- 183 grams of cocaine
- 8 grams of crack cocaine
- AR-15 rifle
- 9mm Handgun
- .45 caliber handgun
- Drug paraphernalia
- Money counter
Shufford and Jones were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia. They were later transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.