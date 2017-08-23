× Individuals sentenced in 2016 southeast side kidnapping, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced that six suspects have been sentenced for their roles in a August 2016 kidnapping, assault and robbery on the southeast side.

On August 1, 2016, the defendants had a male victim lure his former girlfriend to his home in the 1700 block of Pleasant Run Pkwy, then assaulted and robbed the pair.

Here’s the complete sentencing results for the six suspects:

Jason Monohan – sentenced to 45 years after being convicted for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of criminal confinement and kidnapping.

Michael Bennett – sentenced to 25 years for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Katrina Grider – sentenced to 25 years for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal confinement.

Anthony Doss – sentenced to 14 years for criminal confinement and robbery resulting in bodily injury.

Meg Thompson – sentenced to 9 years for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal confinement.

Albert Wilson – sentenced to 910 days on work release for criminal confinement.

The two victims were held in a basement, bound at their wrists, legs and heads with zip ties and electrical cords, and assaulted over the course of several hours.

During that time, the defendants used the vehicle of one victim and her bank cards to withdraw money from multiple bank accounts.

“We are pleased with the successful resolution to these cases,” Prosecutor Curry stated. “The work of detectives and cooperation by the victims provided for five of the six defendants accepting responsibility for their roles and pleading guilty.”

Mugshots for Monohan and Doss were not available at this time.