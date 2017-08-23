× CBS4 honored for community service by Indiana Broadcasters Association

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – CBS4 was recognized for the station’s community service this year with a Cardinal Award presented by the Indiana Broadcasters Association.

CBS4 was honored for the series “4 Our Veterans,” an ongoing campaign launched in 2016 to cover stories about Hoosier heroes.

The stories honor Hoosier vets and bring awareness to issues that affect Indiana veterans every day.

“From World Wars I & II to the Vietnam War to the War in Iraq, these brave men and women have all served to protect our freedoms, and their stories serve to remind us what they have done for all of us,” commented Kerri Cavanaugh, VP of News.

In April, CBS4 took an exclusive look at the Indy Honor Flight in Washington D.C. The incredible event took 178 Hoosier veterans out to the nation’s capital to experience war monuments and to reconnect.

The group was greeted with fanfare at the airport from a band and lots of well-wishers welcoming them to town.