Ball State basketball player found dead of suspected suicide

MUNCIE, Ind. – A member of the Ball State University men’s basketball team was found dead at an off-campus apartment on Tuesday. The Delaware County coroner determined Zach Hollywood, 19, died of suicide.

A spokesperson for Ball State released the following statement:

“On behalf of Ball State University, it is with profound sadness that we learned today of the passing of Zachary ‘Zach’ Hollywood, a student from Bradley, Illinois. Zach has been a part of our family for the past year. During his time on campus, he was a member of men’s basketball team and made many positive impressions throughout campus. This is a tragedy. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and teammates.

For members of our Ball State family who need support during this difficult time, we encourage them to take advantage of the numerous resources available on- and off-campus.”

Hollywood, a 6-foot-9 forward, redshirted his first season at Ball State. The Illinois native averaged 17.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

He was a special education major.

Hollywood tweeted for the final time on Tuesday morning at 5:39 a.m.

Be careful what you say to everyone because you don't know what kind of battles they are going through — Zachary Hollywood (@zachhollywood24) August 22, 2017

Members of the Ball State community and his teammates reacted to the news of his death on social media.

I'm sorry I was asleep and couldn't answer man, I feel I coulda stopped it…. I love you bro, we're gonna make it — Trey Moses (@treymoses32) August 23, 2017

Words can't even explain how hurt I am to lose a teammate, a friend, a brother! We love you HollyWood! You will always be apart of us Zach☝🏾 — Jay (@worldboy_22) August 22, 2017

It is with heavy hearts that the BBCHS family mourns the loss of one of our former students, Zachary Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/ci3LlUESeT — BBCHS (@bbchs307) August 23, 2017

Hollywood’s mother, Susan, died last August, just two weeks before he started classes at Ball State. Ball State Sports Link wrote a story and produced a video about Hollywood and his mother in February of this year to highlight their bond.

If you or someone you love needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.