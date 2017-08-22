× Yorktown mother formally charged with neglect after 1-year-old ingests drugs, overdoses

YORKTOWN, Ind. – A Delaware County mother has been formally charged after her 1-year-old son overdosed on opiates and had to be revived with Naloxone last week.

Court documents say 26-year-old Daisha Clark, of Yorktown, is now being charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony.

The baby’s cousin took him to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital because he reportedly wasn’t breathing. Doctors said the boy showed symptoms of an opiate overdose, so they administered a dose of Naloxone and his condition improved, according to court documents.

The cousin reportedly told police that Clark tried to stop him from bringing the boy to the hospital. Officers later transported the mother, who was on house arrest, to the hospital to see her son and then to the police department.

There, Clark reportedly told police she found her son with a piece of plastic in his mouth, and there was a white powdery substance. She said she noticed the child was becoming ill, and she thought he ingested drugs.

She also said she thought the child would be fine, and that’s why she didn’t think he needed to go to the hospital. Police said they weren’t sure what kind of drugs the baby ingested and that they were planning to send it off for testing.

After obtaining a search warrant, police say they located a syringe with brown liquid substance and two burnt spoons with white residue on them in her bedroom.