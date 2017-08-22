× Why bullet resistant desks soon be in your child’s classroom

Indianapolis, Ind – You’ve probably heard of bulletproof vests and windows. But now a company on the city’s west side, which specializes in bullet-resistant products, is expanding what they offer, to include items for school classrooms.

The idea came about when Robin Clark, an Indianapolis teacher, wanted a new way to keep herself and her students safe in the classroom.

“I asked my husband if he could build this desk because it’s within the realm of his business. He built the desk and I felt a sense of calm.” she said.

Clark’s husband works at Creative Industries and was able to retrofit her desk with a quarter inch thick fiber glass material. That’s enough to stop a 9 millimeter hand gun.

“It’s a one-time expense if you have furniture or need to buy furniture, why not add a little bit of safety,” she questioned.

Just by looking at it, you can’t tell the desks are bullet-resistant.

It’s an extra layer of protection, Clark says she hopes she and her students never have to use.

“We have patrols outside but what do we do when were inside, this is a way. we can only control what we can control.”

The desks range between $800 dollars to over $1,000 and for the most part any piece of furniture can be retro-fitted to be bullet resistance.

Clark says the cost may keep school districts from investing in them.

So far, she’s the only one who has one of these desks in our area, but says if it can save just one life in case the unthinkable happens, it’s all worth it.