Police look to identify suspect after May bank robbery in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Brownsburg police need help identifying a man wanted in connection with a May bank robbery.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, the man walked into the Kroger store located at 905 N. Green St. around 3:45 p.m. on May 30 and demanded money from the in-store bank.

The man had what appeared to be tape or gauze over part of his face. He had a long, reddish beard and wore a gray “Tap Out” hooded sweatshirt and a t-shirt with the words “Plane Pull” on the front. He also had a black POW/MIA hat and white tennis shoes.

Police said the man, who had a ring on his left hand, left the store on a blue bicycle and ditched it in the road after someone picked him up on Grant Street just behind Kroger. The vehicle was an older model, dark-colored Pontiac Bonneville or similar vehicle. He may have had male and female accomplices in the car, police said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.