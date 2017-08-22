Now that the eclipse has passed, here’s what to do with your glasses

Posted 12:01 pm, August 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:03PM, August 22, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Yesterday, many Hoosiers looked up to the skies using eclipse viewers, watching as the moon blotted out the sun. But now that all the celestial majesty has passed, what should you do with your eclipse glasses?

There are several options! First off, you could keep them for next time because experts with NASA say the lenses won’t expire. Another total solar eclipse will be visible on April 8, 2024, and central Indiana is in the path of totality.

If you’re afraid you’ll forget where you put them seven years from now, you could donate them to an organization like Astronomers without Borders.

The organization will collect the used glasses and distribute them to schools in South America and parts of Asia, which will experience solar eclipses in 2019 and 2020.

