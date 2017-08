× Northbound I-69 down to one lane near SR 38 after 5-vehicle crash

PENDLETON, Ind.– Officials say northbound I-69 is down to just one lane near State Road 38 following a crash.

The crash involves five vehicles: a pickup, a car and three semis. Construction is happening in this area of the interstate.

Drivers should avoid the area for now if possible. Minor injuries have been reported.