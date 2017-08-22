× Multiple injuries in high-speed train incident outside Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA–Multiple people are injured after an incident involving two high-speed trains outside Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), spokeswoman Heather Redfern tells CNN.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. ET at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, PA, according to Redfern. Two of SEPTA’s Norristown high-speed trains were involved. The extent and severity of the injuries is unknown at this time, and the accident is currently under investigation, Redfern says.

The Norristown High Speed Line runs between the 69th Street Terminal and Norristown.