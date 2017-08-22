× Much needed rain on the horizon for today followed by another long and dry stretch

We are currently in the DRIEST August that we’ve ever seen in Indianapolis! We’ve only gotten 0.19″ since August 1st and the Indianapolis Airport, and that means we are closing in on 2″ below normal for the month!

The good news is that we’ll get some much needed rain TODAY! By the lunch hour/early afternoon we should see some shower activity work across I-70 and Indy.

We’ll keep a few spotty T-showers in the forecast for the afternoon, but overall we’ll see more dry time than wet and more clouds than sun. We’ll likely have a few hit or miss showers on radar for the 5pm drive, so keep the umbrella nearby today. T-showers will come to an end this evening.

Highs will top out in the low 80s today with a mostly cloudy sky and that hit or miss t-shower chance.

After today we enter a LONG and DRY sunny stretch with below average temperatures in the 70s along with low humidity. Daily highs for the rest of the week will only be in the 70s!