× Indianapolis man who ran multi-million dollar drug ring receives sentence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man convicted of running a multi-million dollar drug operation and bringing hundreds of pounds of drugs to the area was sentenced in federal court.

Geraldo Colon, 48, was sentenced to 360 months (30 years) in prison for his role in selling large quantities of narcotics in local neighborhoods.

He was convicted at a jury trial in April 2017 of drug distribution, money laundering and bankruptcy fraud charges.

“The goal of this office is to make the Southern District of Indiana the worst place in America to sell drugs,” said Minkler. “That is accomplished by investigations like this in which drug dealers are detained without bond, convicted at trial and sent to federal prison for a very long time.”

Authorities began investigating Colon in 2014 when they discovered large quantities of drugs were being shipped to Indianapolis from Arizona.

Colon distributed the drugs out of Muebleria Luz Furniture Store on the city’s northwest side to Indianapolis-based drug traffickers. The operation brought hundreds of pounds of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine to the Indianapolis area.

Various search warrants were served during the investigation netting: 24 firearms, over $4.5 million in cash proceeds, along with 9.5 kilograms of heroin, over 21 kilograms of cocaine and 22 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Colon was one of 20 federal defendants charged as part of Operation Family Ties that targeted a well-armed and heavily funded drug trafficking organization.

A large portion of the drugs were being distributed on Indy’s northwest side as well as the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.

Two other primary distributors in the “Family Ties” investigation have been sentenced. Daniel Stewart was sentenced to life without parole in November 2016 and Wade Havvard was sentenced to 31 years in May 2016.