Franklin police seize $27K worth of marijuana, $21K in cash from safe

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police seized about 9 pounds of marijuana and $21,000 in cash from a safe last week.

The department says it learned about the safe after receiving a tip from Illinois State Police. A source told them there may be a large safe containing drugs and money in the 400 block of Lancelot Dr. in Franklin.

Detectives went on to serve a warrant to seize any contraband within the safe.

The safe, which alone has a value of approximately $5,000, was obtained and later opened. Police say the marijuana found inside has a street value of approximately $27,000.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and is considered active.