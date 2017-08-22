× Foodie Spotlight: Devour Indy Top 10!

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by CBS4Indy.com contributor Dustin Heller

Everyone clear your schedules and call your friends, Devour Indy is back and its bigger and better than ever. We’re breaking format in the column this week by not focusing on a specific restaurant, but rather a city-wide event that should be on everyone’s to-do list. Devour Indy takes place twice a year and is currently right in the middle of their summer session which is running now through Sunday, September 3. There are over 175 restaurants being featured this year from every side of town. In years past, Devour Downtown, Devour Northside and Chow Down Midtown (Broad Ripple) were separate events, but they’ve all been brought together (along with East, West and South) for one glorious two week event.

Although some restaurants vary in selection and price, the general format is a value-priced three course meal. I’ve spent weeks and weeks combing through each and every menu to help you along on your food journey. Well, that’s actually a lie, but I thought it sounded good. What I have done, is visited the majority of these restaurants and have glanced over their Devour menus. With so many options to choose from, I’ve come up with a personal top 10 list of places to try during Devour. Without further ado, here they are counted down from 10 to 1…

10– 22nd Street Diner: The new kid in town has come to play. The price is nice and the menu choices are even nicer!

9– Barbecue & Bourbon: I think its safe to dismiss any food list that doesn’t include BBQ. As a bonus, you can look out at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway while you enjoy your rib tips.

8– Delicia: Innovative Latin American cuisine, sounds Delicia…ous to me! Sorry!

7– Tinker Street: The perfect spot for those that love to eat outside. Oh, did I mention they have their signature S’more dessert on the Devour menu. You’re probably not gonna want to share!

6– The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery: A hidden gem on the Northwest side of Indy that takes the term farm-to-table literally. Seriously, the food you eat is literally right there on the property.

5– Cerulean: This is the place to go with a big group that likes to try exotic things. Their choose 4 menu allows for many exciting options.

4– Late Harvest Kitchen: The Northside has some skin in the foodie game, too. Time after time, this place delivers the big flavors with only the freshest ingredients. They haven’t let me down yet.

3– Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse: The high end steakhouses probably deserve their own list, but I’ve already started this one. Anyhoo, Fogo stands above the rest because they offer their full menu at a discounted price. Meat lovers paradise. Word of advice, don’t eat breakfast or lunch the day of.

2– Vida: Indy’s only Four Diamond restaurant and a true culinary experience. The only thing keep this out of the number one spot is price, but don’t get me wrong, its worth every last penny!

1– Stella: Fairly new on the Indy foodie scene, a Neal Brown restaurant, prime location on Mass Ave, and the best veggies anywhere. Nothing else to be said, make a reservation today!

There you have it, my top 10, but don’t just limit yourself to these choices as there are many other great restaurants offering great menus all over town. Whether you’re wanting to go on a foodie adventure and try something out of the norm, or maybe finally try that restaurant that might typically be out of your price range, there’s no better time than Devour to do it. Eat away!

