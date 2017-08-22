Family of child found unresponsive in caregiver’s car still waiting for answers months later

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nearly three months after a 17-month-old child was found unresponsive in the back seat of a state approved caretaker’s car, his family is still waiting for answers.

“They continue to fail us and they won’t even tell us what happened,” said Major Maxie’s mom.

The child’s parents, Amanda Tanner and Guan Maxie, have been waiting since June for officials to tell them what happened to their son Major.

“This is where the cause of death is supposed to go on the death certificate but my son has no cause of death listed. I was told that it was asphyxiation with neglect by Riley Hospital,” said Tanner.

The family says a state approved caretaker from Lifeline Youth and Family Services picked Major up for a supervised visit with his dad. They say the worker put the toddler in a car seat in the back seat of the car, behind the driver’s seat. The family believes the worker did not properly buckle Major into the seat.

“That was a 45-minute car ride. That baby was gone 15 minutes after he left my driveway,” said Tanner.

Major’s dad tells CBS4 he opened the counselor’s door when she arrived and found his son was not breathing.

“I get there and I see Major is in a slump and has a little drool on his mouth and I’m like Major? Major did not respond to me and I said, Major! He did not respond again. All I hear is this woman scream I did not murder his baby or kill his baby and she is gone. I never see her again,” said Maxie.

Around 11 weeks later, the family is still waiting for the official cause of death.

“I feel that I’m being played around with because she was a state worker,” said Tanner.

The Marion County Coroner’s office says toxicology results are still being processed.

“We donated his organs. There is a 9-month-old baby in North Carolina that has his heart, a 72-year-old man in Ohio has both of his kidneys, and a 14-month-old baby in Indiana has his pancreas and intestines, but you cannot tell me what was in his toxicology?” said Tanner.

A case was opened by IMPD. DCS says there was an internal investigation conducted by Lifeline and at this time DCS says they have nothing further to contribute. CBS4 spoke with Lifeline Youth and Family Services who said it has launched its own investigation and is cooperating with authorities.

“This was something that was so avoidable,” said Tanner.

Family members say they have filed a civil law suit against Lifeline and are working with their lawyer to file additional law suits as well.