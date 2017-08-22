Family of Aaron Bailey reacts to appointment of special prosecutor in death investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The family of a man killed by police say they're pleased with the appointment of a special prosecutor to the case.

IMPD said officers shot Aaron Bailey in June after he drove away from a traffic stop and crashed his car. No weapon was found in his vehicle.

An autopsy report given to CBS4 from an attorney representing Bailey's family shows Bailey was hit four times in the back. Right now, investigators are determining whether the shooting was justified.

"I feel some type of joy inside of me at this point. I feel like it's moving a little bit one day at a time," said Bailey's sister, Kimberly Brown, after learning of Tuesday's news.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced he requested a special prosecutor and the court appointed Kenneth Cotter. Cotter is the prosecuting attorney in St. Joseph County.

Bailey's family said the appointment of a special prosecutor makes them feel more at ease and gives them a little more confidence in the investigation.

"I feel a lot better about the situation because it'd be like a fresh pair of eyes," said Bailey's daughter, Erica Bailey.

During a news conference, Curry said he has faith in IMPD for an impartial investigation and believes his office can do the same.

"If we as a prosecutor's office can contribute to the ultimate confidence of the public in the investigation done by IMPD, by stepping aside and allowing a third party to make the ultimate decisions that must be made in this matter, then that is an additional consideration in our mind that justified seeking the special prosecutor," Curry said.

Part of the reasoning behind the decision Curry said included avoiding any appearance of conflict as his office prosecutes the suspected gunman in the deadly shooting of Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan.

The decision came as calls from family members and community activists for a special prosecutor grew.

"It's our sincere hope that all would understand that we cannot and will not undertake these significant decisions based solely upon a tally of public opinion or what we think might be politically expedient," Curry said.

But as a new prosecutor takes the reigns in the case, Bailey's family said they'll keep fighting for what they call justice.

"I'm gonna keep my faith and I'm gonna keep on being as strong as I can with my family and the community and I know my dad would want me to do what I need to do to move forward as well," Erica Bailey said.

An attorney for Bailey's family said the special prosecutor has reached out to them and they plan to meet with him.