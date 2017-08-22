× Dry and mild for the next 4 days

An approaching cold front gave us the heaviest rain of the month so far. Although we had some wet weather on Tuesday, August will end as an historically dry month.

Behind the front we’ll enjoy sunny skies, cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the rest of the work week.

We are in for a long stretch of dry weather our next chance for rain not arriving until the weekend.

Some area had heavy rain on Tuesday.

August rainfall is still well below average.

This has been an historically dry month.

So far this has been a mild Summer.

We’ll have a dry, cool Tuesday night.

We’ll have a dry, mild Wednesday.

We’ll have a dry, mild Thursday.

High temperatures will be below average for the rest of the week.