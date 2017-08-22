× Driver shoots self before fatal crash in Johnson County, police say

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A man shot himself in the head before crashing his car in Johnson County Monday night.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, neighbors reported hearing a loud bang in the 2300 block of South Old U.S. 31 in the Amity area around 5:40 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find a red 1993 Oldsmobile on its side in a yard. The driver was still inside the car and had a head wound. A neighbor who happened to be a nurse was also inside the vehicle trying to help the driver, according to the incident report.

Firefighters from the Amity Fire Department arrived and freed the driver from the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office identified the driver as 37-year-old Ryan Woodall. According to the coroner, Woodall suffered a gunshot wound to the head that appeared to be self-inflicted.

Deputies found a loaded handgun lying next to the car.

Investigators believe he shot himself while driving and then traveled through several yards before striking a tree and a parked car. An autopsy will determine if Woodall died from the gunshot wound or the crash, according to Sheriff Doug Cox.

Cox also said alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

A neighbor reported hearing a bang and found Woodall’s car on its side in her yard. Another neighbor reported seeing a car speeding toward U.S. 31 and “fly through the air.”

Three homeowners reported damage, according to the crash report. One property sustained damage to the yard and driveway, while another reported damage to the yard, driveway and shrubbery.

The third yard, where investigators found the car, had large gouge marks and damage to a tree. The car also struck a parked vehicle, police said.