9 lbs. of marijuana and $21,000 in cash seized from Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Ind.- Police found a stash of nearly $50,000 in cash and drugs in a safe at a home. Franklin Police received a tip from Illinois State Police last week. Authorities say a ‘credible informant’ had information that led investigators to a home on Lancelot Drive.

Police found $21,000 in cash and 9 pounds of packaged marijuana inside a massive safe. The safe was kept in the garage. It’s still unclear how long the drugs and the cash had been in the safe.

“For Johnson County, it’s a pretty big bust for marijuana,” explains Chief Tim O’Sullivan, with the Franklin Police Department.

The marijuana has a street value of $27,000 Detectives are working to figure out who all is behind this drug ring and how long it’s been operating.

“It’s an operation, absolutely. We are still investigating the totality of it. It was a pretty large operation,” explains Chief O’Sullivan.

Investigators tell CBS 4 the home where the drug safe was found is being rented. It’s believed the man who owns the safe does not live there.

Johnson County Prosecutor, Bradley Cooper is seeing more cases of marijuana coming into Indiana from states where the drug is legalized.

“A lot of times it is shipped in here by FedEx or other services. Another thing we are finding is people will pool their money, send one person in a vehicle out to Colorado or wherever it’s legal and buy a carload of it and drive it all back,” explains Bradley Cooper, Johnson County Prosecutor.

So far, detectives have been able to link this operation to at least two states, but there could be more.

“We can give you there were at least two stops in this organization one in Illinois, one in Indiana but the rest of that is still under investigation for as to how far that goes. Most likely it’s going to proceed west to Colorado,” explains Cooper.

Investigators are warning dealers there’s no place for drugs, including marijuana in Indiana’s neighborhoods.

“As long as it’s illegal in Indiana we are going to investigate it and arrest the people that are dealing it,” explains Cooper.

Authorities haven’t made any arrests in this case yet.