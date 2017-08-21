Schools take precautions as officials urge extra care for solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — School districts across the area are taking precautions to keep kids safe during Monday’s Solar Eclipse and officials are reminding everyone to be careful on the road.

Many school districts are planning to keep kids indoors for recess and P.E. classes during the afternoon. Some schools are even making schedule changes.

Franklin Community Schools are adjusting an hour later since their elementary students usually board buses around 2:30 p.m., which would’ve been right at the peak of the eclipse.

Eastern Hancock Schools will also shift one hour later and Hamilton Southeastern Schools will not have their regularly scheduled “early release”

Indianapolis Public School officials say, if parents want to keep kids home, it will be an excused absence.

Overall, school officials across the area are asking parents to sign waivers before their kids can even take part in any live viewing. Parents should check with their child’s school for specific plans.

Wayne Township Fire Captain Mike Pruitt says officials are also reminding all drivers to also be careful: You should never pull over on the side of the road to watch the eclipse and should not watch from your car window either.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security sent out a Tweet reminding drivers that traffic could be an issue for emergency crews as well: