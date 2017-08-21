× Public asked to line procession route through Columbus for return of slain soldier’s body

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The public is being encouraged to line a procession route through the Indiana hometown of a soldier killed during a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan.

Tuesday’s procession from the Columbus Municipal Airport to a funeral home will begin memorial events for 23-year-old Army Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter of Columbus. Hunter was one of two American soldiers killed in the Aug. 2 attack on a NATO convoy. Hunter’s father says he was 32 days into his first deployment.

The Columbus Republic reports Hunter’s body is expected to arrive Tuesday morning on a military aircraft, with the 4.5-mile procession beginning at 11 a.m.

He is survived by his wife, his parents, as well as his brother and sisters.

Hunter’s funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2017, at the Columbus East High School Gymnasium. Hunter is a 2011 graduate of the school. He will be buried with full military honors presented by the Indiana Army National Guard.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until the start of the service. Hunter will be interred during a private ceremony at a later date.

Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Hunter’s memory may be made to, Bartholomew County Humane Society; P.O. Box 1088, Columbus, IN 47202 or Brown County Humane Society; 128 South State Road 135, Nashville, IN 47448. Condolences can be left at this website.