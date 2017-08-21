Police search for man who robbed northwest side Steak ‘n Shake

Posted 9:48 pm, August 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:52PM, August 21, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is wanted for the robbery of a Steak ‘n Shake on the northwest side.

IMPD says the suspect drove a white Chevy Trailblazer to the business in the 8600 block of N. Michigan Rd. on July 20. The vehicle reportedly had a sunroof, luggage rack and was missing a hubcap on its front passenger side.

Police say the suspect entered the restaurant and went to the restroom. He then left and drove the vehicle to the other side of the building, where he sat for a while and left.

Officers say the suspect returned at 6:08 a.m. and robbed the business at gunpoint. He reportedly took cash from the registers before he walked back to his vehicle and fled southbound towards 86th St.

Police say the suspect is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build and shoulder length dreads or twisties.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

