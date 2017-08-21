× Man suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run crash on city’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man riding his bike suffered serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash late Sunday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the man was riding his bike when a vehicle hit him near the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Keystone Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the city’s near east side.

The vehicle left the scene. The 68-year-old man suffered a possible skull fracture and a broken leg, according to the IMPD incident report.

Police don’t have any information about the suspect or vehicle involved in the crash.