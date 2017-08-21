× Investigators believe fire at Flora business was intentionally set

FLORA, Ind. – Investigators are investigating a fire at a Flora business as arson.

First responders were called to Lauderdale Plumbing and Heating at 3 South Sycamore Street at about 8:35 p.m. Friday.

After the blaze was extinguished, authorities began a preliminary investigation, which the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says seems to indicate the fire was intentionally started.

No injuries were reported prior to or during the fighting of the fire.

Sheriff Leazenby says this is only the second arson investigation in the county since the beginning of 2016. But authorities say this case is not currently believed to be tied, in any way, to the house fire that killed four young sisters last year.

The sheriff’s office says a $5,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone believed to be involved in the business fire. Those with information can call 765-564-2413, option one.