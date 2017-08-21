Hour-by-hour solar eclipse forecast with more rain expected Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Eclipse Day! It will be a HOT and HUMID day with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices in the low to mid 90s. Here is the break down for the eclipse. It will begin at 12:57 p.m. here in central Indiana. Totality will occur for 2 minutes at 2:25 p.m. The eclipse ends at 3:48 p.m.

Unfortunately our forecast for viewing the eclipse is NOT ideal.

We WILL have high clouds to contend with and a few thunderstorms. Areas NORTH of I-70 will have some thicker clouds to deal with and a few showers and T-storms could be on radar by that point. Viewing WILL be better SOUTH of I-70 because it will be DRY and there will be fewer clouds between 1-3 p.m. Here is our Futureview model hour by hour between 2-4 p.m.

These thunderstorms will move into the Indy Metro by 5-6 p.m. and then move south of I-70 this evening.

We have more storm chances on Tuesday afternoon and some of those storms could reach severe limits.

After Tuesday we're dry and SUNNY for the rest of the week with low humidity into the weekend. It will be a GORGEOUS second half of the week.

