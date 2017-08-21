Much-needed rain comes to central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday was the warmest day of the month with a high of 90 degrees. Temperatures dipped as the solar eclipse darkened skies Monday afternoon but rebounded before rain moved in and cooled the air a second time.

An approaching cold front will give us the heaviest rain of the month so far. Showers and isolated t-storms will continue through Tuesday afternoon. The cold front will move across the state Tuesday night.

Behind the front we'll enjoy sunny skies, cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the rest of the work week.

The solar eclipse causes temperatures to fall.

Monday was our 8th, 90-degree day of the year.

This has been a very dry month.

So far this is the driest August on record.

A few showers will linger through Tuesday afternoon.

Dry weather returns Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures will be with us for the rest of the work week.