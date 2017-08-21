Bernie Sanders kicks off 3-state tour in Indianapolis on Monday

Posted 10:24 am, August 21, 2017, by

Bernie Sanders at Carrier rally on April 29, 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Senator Bernie Sanders is making a stop in Indianapolis this afternoon to talk about jobs and the economy.

The former presidential candidate is hosting the event with Good Jobs Nation and Chuck Jones. Jones recently retired as the president of United Steelworkers Local 1999.

The rally starts at 4 p.m. and it will be held at Monument Circle. The event is free and open to the public, but everyone is strongly encouraged to RSVP.

Indy will be the first stop on a three-state tour for sanders. He will hold events in Ohio and Michigan after leaving the Circle City.

We will live stream the event here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s