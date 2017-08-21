× 2017 Indiana State Fair sees 24-percent attendance boost

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This year’s Indiana State Fair drew more than 900,000 people during its 17-day run.

According to State Fair officials, the 906,732 fairgoers represented a 24-percent attendance boost compared to 2016. The fair ran from Aug. 4 through Aug. 20. This year’s theme was “The Wonderful World of Food.”

Indiana State Fair Executive Director Cindy Hoye said “fantastic weather” and the addition of the new Subaru Skyride contributed to the increased attendance.

Hotter weather and several days of rain had a negative effect on attendance in 2016, when the fair drew 731,543 people during its 17-day run. That represented a 19-percent drop from 2015.

Organizers are already hard at work on making plans for the 2018 Indiana State Fair, which runs from Aug. 3 through Aug. 19.