× 1 person killed after van rams into 2 bus stops in Marseille

MARSEILLE, France — French media are reporting that a van has rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille, killing one person and injuring another.

Police have tweeted that an operation is underway and they are asking residents to avoid part of the scenic Old Port area.

Reports say the driver of the van has been arrested.

BFM-TV says a witness noted the license plate of the van and was able to give it to police. A woman was killed at the second bus stop and a man injured at the first. They were in different areas of Marseille, which is the second-largest city in France.

A motive for the attacks is not yet known.

The incident comes just days after back-to-back van attacks in Barcelona and Spanish resort town of Cambrils killed 14 people.