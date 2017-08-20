US destroyer collides with merchant ship near Singapore

Posted 8:14 pm, August 20, 2017, by

CNN – A US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship east of Singapore early Monday, the Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The USS John S. McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while the destroyer was making its way to a port visit in Singapore, the Navy said.

Search and rescue efforts are under way, the statement said.

Initial reports indicate the US ship sustained damage to its aft port side, the Navy said, but it did not give information on the status of the merchant vessel.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s