Police investigating a body found on the near east side.

Posted 5:37 am, August 20, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are responding to a scene in the 3200 block of Hoyt Avenue.

Early Sunday morning, police discovered one person dead on-scene in front of a house.

Homicide detectives are on the scene, and authorities are currently investigating the situation.

The search appears to be focused around the house where the body was found.

Many neighbors are watching the investigation unfold.

This is an ongoing situation, and we will update you as we get more information.

