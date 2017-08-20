× Police arrest robbery suspect accused of targeting east side gas stations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have arrested a robbery suspect who they believe has been targeting gas stations on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police say 41-year-old Montrez McMath would take money and a large amount of lottery tickets during the robberies. Hours later, he would reportedly attempt to cash the winning tickets.

During an interview, police say McMath admitted to purchasing stolen lottery tickets and cashing them, but not to robbery.

Detectives then obtained search warrants for the vehicle McMath had control of, as well as his parents’ home and an apartment. During their search, police say they located clothing worn in the five robberies, a lot of lottery tickets and a phone that was taken in one of the robberies.

McMath was arrested and transported to the Arrestee Processing Center. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

