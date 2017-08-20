IN Focus: Panelists discuss Senate race, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - It's still a year away, but Indiana's senate race is already one of the most heated in the country, with Republican candidates Todd Rokita and Luke Messer locked in an intra-party feud that's been described by Politico as the GOP's 'nastiest' primary.

In the video above, panelists Jennifer Wagner and Joey Fox discuss the race for Senate and the latest report from Politico, highlighting a memo they obtained featuring eight pages of instructions on how to properly escort the Congressman around his district.

According to Politico:

Tasks listed in the document, entitled “Instructions on Staffing and Driving — District Version,” include handing Rokita a cup of black coffee upon picking him up at his home, acting as a physical barrier between him and trackers looking to capture embarrassing footage of the congressman, and “avoid[ing] sudden acceleration or braking” while driving.

Rokita's campaign told Politico “there is nothing embarrassing about always being prepared,” and blamed Messer for the leak.

Messer responded to the story with a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Friday: