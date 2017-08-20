IN Focus: Discussing President’s response, nation’s mood after Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - 55 percent of Americans disapprove of the President's handling of Charlottesville, while just 34 percent approve, according to a new poll from CBS News.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Jennifer Wagner, and Joey Fox discuss the President's response - and we hear from IndyStar reporter Robert King who was on the ground in Charlottesville covering last weekend's violence.

Police in riot gear have now taken the high ground in Emancipation Park. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/PvS0KImPgK — Robert King (@RbtKing) August 12, 2017

Our segment also features IndyStar reporter Justin Mack, who was at a loss for words on this week's edition of his digital series 'The Drop' on the IndyStar's web site.