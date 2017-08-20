Deputies investigating after male is accidentally shot during target practice in Nineveh

NINEVAH, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that hospitalized a male Sunday.

Deputies and fire officials were dispatched to the scene in the 7200 block of South Tipton Trails in Nineveh shortly after 12:31 p.m.

When officials arrived they found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

The sheriff’s office says the male was target practicing on the property at the time of the shooting. Deputies say it appears that another male accidentally shot the victim.

The male victim was transported to Methodist Hospital by ambulance. His age was not immediately released.

