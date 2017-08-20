Comedian, actor Jerry Lewis dies at 91, according to reports

Posted 2:07 pm, August 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:12PM, August 20, 2017

Comedian Jerry Lewis participates in the SiriusXM Town Hall at The Friars Club on June 4, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Actor and comedian Jerry Lewis died at the age of 91 on Sunday, according to reports.

He died at 9:15 a.m. at his home in Las Vegas, according to John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who cited a statement from Lewis’ family.

Lewis was known as a frequent collaborator with Dean Martin in the 1950s.

The actor suffered several medical issues throughout his life. In June 2017, he was hospitalized for a urinary tract infection.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s