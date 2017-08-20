× Comedian, actor Jerry Lewis dies at 91, according to reports

Actor and comedian Jerry Lewis died at the age of 91 on Sunday, according to reports.

He died at 9:15 a.m. at his home in Las Vegas, according to John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who cited a statement from Lewis’ family.

Very sad to report entertainment legend #JerryLewis has died today at 9:15 a.m. at his home in Las Vegas. He was 91. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 20, 2017

Lewis was known as a frequent collaborator with Dean Martin in the 1950s.

The actor suffered several medical issues throughout his life. In June 2017, he was hospitalized for a urinary tract infection.

Jerry Lewis, legendary comedian and actor, dead at 91 https://t.co/6GFa4GGsmX pic.twitter.com/pRHEP5uDgc — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 20, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.