Comedian, actor Jerry Lewis dies at 91, according to reports
Actor and comedian Jerry Lewis died at the age of 91 on Sunday, according to reports.
He died at 9:15 a.m. at his home in Las Vegas, according to John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who cited a statement from Lewis’ family.
Lewis was known as a frequent collaborator with Dean Martin in the 1950s.
The actor suffered several medical issues throughout his life. In June 2017, he was hospitalized for a urinary tract infection.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.