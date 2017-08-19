Motorcyclist strikes, breaks Hamilton County police officer’s leg
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Late Friday night, authorities responded to the scene of 56th St. and N. Arlington Ave. on reports of a police officer struck and injured by a motorcyclist.
The officer was a Hamilton County Deputy, who was working part time in a construction zone in that area. He was directing traffic when he was hit and was transported to Methodist hospital. He reportedly has a broken leg.
The motorcyclist is cooperative, and police say alcohol is suspected at this point in the investigation.