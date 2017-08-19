Motorcyclist strikes, breaks Hamilton County Deputy’s leg

Posted 1:31 am, August 19, 2017, by , Updated at 02:12PM, August 19, 2017
 INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Late Friday night, authorities responded to the scene of 56th St. and N. Arlington Ave. on reports of a police officer struck and injured by a motorcyclist.

The officer was a Hamilton County Deputy, who was working part time in a construction zone in that area. He was directing traffic when he was hit and was transported to Methodist hospital. He reportedly has a broken leg.

The motorcyclist is cooperative, and police say alcohol is suspected at this point in the investigation.

