Longest-serving volunteer firefighter in Indiana passes away at 88

Posted 3:10 pm, August 19, 2017, by

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. – The state’s longest-serving volunteer firefighter has passed away at the age of 88.

Walter Seymour, died at his home on Tuesday, according to WLFI.

He served as Mellot Fire Department’s Chief for 45 years. He was just short of completing his 70th year as a firefighter.

“Walter was definitely a role model, somebody to look up to,” Capt. Justin Hurd told the station.

His former co-workers say he was the longest-serving volunteer firefighter in the state.  As a way to honor him, the firefighters reportedly vowed to keep his gear in the same spot it always hung.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s