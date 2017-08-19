× Longest-serving volunteer firefighter in Indiana passes away at 88

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. – The state’s longest-serving volunteer firefighter has passed away at the age of 88.

Walter Seymour, died at his home on Tuesday, according to WLFI.

He served as Mellot Fire Department’s Chief for 45 years. He was just short of completing his 70th year as a firefighter.

“Walter was definitely a role model, somebody to look up to,” Capt. Justin Hurd told the station.

His former co-workers say he was the longest-serving volunteer firefighter in the state. As a way to honor him, the firefighters reportedly vowed to keep his gear in the same spot it always hung.